Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant shine as warm-up game against New Zealand XI ends in draw

Zee News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Mayank Agarwal (81 retired) and Rishabh Pant (70) had a field day as the three-day warm-up game between India and the New Zealand XI ended in a draw at Seddon Park on Sunday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Vihari hits ton as India score 263 against NZ XI

Hanuma Vihari's gutsy hundred and the seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara's 93 were the bright spots in an otherwise dreadful batting performance by India on the first...
IndiaTimes

Pacers shine for India on Day 2 of warm-up game against New Zealand XI

 Indian pacers came out with a remarkable performance on second day of the practice game against New Zealand XI being played at Seddon Park.
Zee News


