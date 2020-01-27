Global  

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham

The Sport Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to be held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. Spurs will be hoping to record a third successive Premier League victory to bolster their top-four hopes in pursuit of a Champions League spot. Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Norwich City last month before […]

The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Aston Villa v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review.
