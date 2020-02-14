rugbynews2020 Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears live: Game on - Saints issue Storm Dennis weather update - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/nPjUPNkJsb 40 minutes ago Bristol Live RT @BristolRFCLive: Northampton Saints issue Storm Dennis weather update https://t.co/cLIDIVQMcd 46 minutes ago Bristol Bears BP Northampton Saints issue Storm Dennis weather update https://t.co/cLIDIVQMcd 46 minutes ago Gallagher Catch Round 10 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby LIVE on NBCSN as Northampton Saints take on Bristol Bears Sunday morn… https://t.co/gs2L5ueaJA 12 hours ago TEL RT @jackwakeham0: With all the negativity surrounding @bathrugby performances this season, if Northampton Saints beat Bristol Bears tomorro… 15 hours ago Jack Wakeham With all the negativity surrounding @bathrugby performances this season, if Northampton Saints beat Bristol Bears t… https://t.co/9GjrUnE81w 17 hours ago JB Norwacky RT @GallagherGlobal: Catch Round 10 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby LIVE on NBCSN as Northampton Saints take on Bristol Bears Sunday morning… 2 days ago Gallagher Catch Round 10 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby LIVE on NBCSN as Northampton Saints take on Bristol Bears Sunday morn… https://t.co/5p56fYC6sn 2 days ago