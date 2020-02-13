Global  

NBA: Aaron Gordon jumps over 7ft 5in player but loses Slam Dunk contest to Derrick Jones Jr

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr wins the NBA All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk contest, beating Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon.
News video: Boys Senior Game and Slam Dunk Contest

Boys Senior Game and Slam Dunk Contest

 The Illinois Boys topped the Iowa Boys 105-92 at the annual Senior Showcase game held at Augustana, and Bettendorf's Suni Lane was the slam dunk contest winner.

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend: Derrick Jones Jr. wins Slam Dunk Contest over Aaron Gordon in controversial finish

Jones Jr. did a windmill from the free throw line for his final slam
CBS Sports

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2020: Derrick Jones Jr. edges Aaron Gordon for controversial win, and Twitter loses it

Gordon, controversially, came up short once again
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

