Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Charlie Austin launches foul-mouthed social media rant blasting Southampton fans as ‘s***’ and labelling one supporter a ‘cheeky c**nt’

Charlie Austin launches foul-mouthed social media rant blasting Southampton fans as ‘s***’ and labelling one supporter a ‘cheeky c**nt’

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Charlie Austin launched an expletive-ridden rant on social media on Saturday night in which he branded the Southampton fanbase as ‘sh**’. The 30-year-old, who joined West Brom in a £4million deal from Saints last summer, even labelled one fan a ‘cheeky c**nt’ in response to someone on social media. Quoting a post about the dangers […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground 01:16

 David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of Clevedon to support the 17-year-old as he turned out for Millfield School last night (Weds). Beckham...

Recent related videos from verified sources

TV presenter on being the target of social media abuse [Video]TV presenter on being the target of social media abuse

TV presenter on being the target of social media abuse

Credit: LBC     Duration: 05:49Published

TikTok Stars Zoe Laverne & Cody Orlove Answer Burning Questions [Video]TikTok Stars Zoe Laverne & Cody Orlove Answer Burning Questions

Internet celebrity couple reveal how they first met online and what goes into prepping a TikTok video.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 07:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlie Austin labels Southampton fan ‘cheeky c**t’ in foul-mouthed Twitter rant

Charlie Austin labels Southampton fan ‘cheeky c**t’ in foul-mouthed Twitter rantThe West Brom striker lashed out on social media after being reminded that he had previously taken aim at the Saints fan base
Daily Star

SNP branded hypocrites for spending £474k on social media ads after slamming Tories over £20k bill

SNP branded hypocrites for spending £474k on social media ads after slamming Tories over £20k billThe Scottish Government has more than doubled spending on social media advertising despite attacking the 'Tory propaganda machine' last year.
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerMeraki

Football News ⚽ #Soccer Charlie Austin launches foul-mouthed social media rant blasting Southampton fans as ‘s***’ and labelling on… https://t.co/DDDQEpwz2f 31 minutes ago

06suraj91

Suraj Sharma West Brom star Charlie Austin launches foul-mouthed rant at fans of his former club Southampton | CaughtOffside https://t.co/yIafLgwbgK 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.