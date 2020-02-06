Global  

Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Independent Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Spurs are looking to secure a third successive Premier League victory
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham 01:21

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Miedema: Male player needs to come out for the game to accept gay footballers [Video]Miedema: Male player needs to come out for the game to accept gay footballers

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema believes it may take an elite men's player to come out as gay for football to accept homosexuality. While several current top female players are openly gay, there has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa Q&A live - McGinn return key, Davis update, Grealish staying at Villa Park

Aston Villa Q&A live - McGinn return key, Davis update, Grealish staying at Villa ParkAshley Preece is live answering YOUR big Aston Villa questions ahead of a return to all-important Premier League matters against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham at...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

The Tottenham players have a new way of preparing for a match ahead of Aston Villa clash

The Tottenham players have a new way of preparing for a match ahead of Aston Villa clashSpurs are getting ready to return to Premier League action on Sunday when they face struggling Aston Villa and they have come up with a unique way of preparing...
Football.london Also reported by •The Sport ReviewThe Age

