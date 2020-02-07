Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Players In Light of UEFA Ban (Video)

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Players In Light of UEFA Ban (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Speaking to the press after his team beat Norwich City on Saturday and at least temporarily extended their lead in the Premier League table to 25 points, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to comment on the news that Manchester City had been banned from European competitions for two years. The German wouldn’t say anything […]

The post Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Praises Pep Guardiola and Manchester City Players In Light of UEFA Ban (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban

Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban 01:24

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expresses his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their exclusion from Europe over Financial Fair Play rules.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA [Video]Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits he feels sorry for rival Pep Guardiola and Man City after UEFA ban

Jurgen Klopp feels sorry for rival boss Pep Guardiola and his squad following Manchester City’s Champions League ban. The Premier League champions have been...
talkSPORT

'Best thing' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said this about Adam Lallana's future with Leicester City linked

Leicester City transfer news | The England international is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.
Leicester Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iSabreman

iSabreman WTF !? Clubs are going out of business or have owners that rip the soul out of it but let's worry about an indulged… https://t.co/UNoMx30c0b 15 minutes ago

TweetsAboutGH

Tweets About GH Manchester City Uefa ban: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels for Pep Guardiola & his squad https://t.co/EaOOBH1sI6 https://t.co/PhgfqNasAA 30 minutes ago

TheSpoofUK

The Spoof UK RT @SpoofFootball: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Says "It's Too Early To Think About Titles" https://t.co/czyN03NoQi #footballsoccer #manche… 1 hour ago

Gabbybentz31

#StatesMan™ RT @talkSPORT: 👊 “To be honest I feel for Pep and #MCFC because, wow, they did, for sure, nothing wrong. They just played football and sens… 1 hour ago

SpoofFootball

The Spoof - Football Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Says "It's Too Early To Think About Titles" https://t.co/czyN03NoQi #footballsoccer #manchesterunited 1 hour ago

GariohCharles

Charles Legrand Manchester City Uefa ban: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels for Pep Guardiola & his squad... not a City fan - but b… https://t.co/nW3V2uS5vS 1 hour ago

AdStar14

Adam Beadles RT @BBCSport: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the club need more information before they decide whether forward Mohamed Salah can represen… 1 hour ago

arkfm1071

Ark fm Manchester City Uefa ban: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels for Pep Guardiola & his squad https://t.co/ONCmYTymA3 https://t.co/lFdWbYtZFN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.