Taiwan's health ministry confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20

Reuters India Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A man has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island since the epidemic spread from maninland China, the island's health minister said on Sunday.
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:45

 The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Europe. Here is a look at the total confirmed cases across the world.

China says coronavirus curbs starting to work [Video]China says coronavirus curbs starting to work

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday as a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published

First Baby Born After Her Mom Got Infected By Coronavirus [Video]First Baby Born After Her Mom Got Infected By Coronavirus

First Baby Born After Her Mom Got Infected By Coronavirus

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:16Published


Taiwan's confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20

A taxi driver has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island and the fifth fatality outside mainland China from an epidemic...
Reuters

Tweets about this

Sleepz07

Sleepz RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Taiwan's health ministry confirms first death on island, cases at 20 https://t.co/IIksXsA7GO 22 minutes ago

loserleaves

Loser Leaves RT @Rover829: Reuters: TAIWAN'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE CONFIRMS FIRST CORONAVIRUS DEATH ON THE ISLAND, CONFIRMED ACCUMULATED CASE C… 27 minutes ago

CheukyinNg1996

Yukina Yin RT @IndoPac_Info: #Taiwan's health ministry confirms first #coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 The deceased person was a man in his… 2 hours ago

buthan815

buthan８１５ RT @buthan815: 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment・World news／February 17 (Taiwan date) ⚡️🇹🇼 "Taiwan confirms its first coronavirus death" The Taiwanese Mi… 2 hours ago

IndoPac_Info

IndoPacific News #Taiwan's health ministry confirms first #coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 The deceased person was a man i… https://t.co/PYPTWis0bA 2 hours ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Taiwan’s health ministry confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 https://t.co/Ak8gzp7qzq via @Crowdynews 2 hours ago

buthan815

buthan８１５ 🇺🇸US Twitter Moment・World news／February 17 (Taiwan date) ⚡️🇹🇼 "Taiwan confirms its first coronavirus death" The Tai… https://t.co/qa9SU49WG6 3 hours ago

eFitnessTrack

Easy Fitness Track Taiwan’s health ministry confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20: TAIPEI… https://t.co/DkALMaUUae 3 hours ago

