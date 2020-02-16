SANDALIO CARMONA BBC Sport - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/ScmkbZXSSF 49 minutes ago tt3091 Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monacot3_f4rewl 53 minutes ago cedric lutalo NdhiniYe God bless you Sir, Thank you for representing our banner. BBC News - Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world reco… https://t.co/QTQeN2rgyv 1 hour ago Simon Coughlin Under 13min for 5k - phenomenal...'Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco' #Athletics https://t.co/eDHRUeS5XX 1 hour ago ucanswim Crickey, that's not hanging about! Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco - https://t.co/kOXMqOKwoW 1 hour ago samo RT @RTEsport: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark set by Ken… 2 hours ago Jez Wow! Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco running 12 minutes 51 seconds #parkrun #reigate #12:52 https://t.co/55slbhMmTp 2 hours ago Tom Morris @harrisonamj Just seen this 😳 Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco https://t.co/ZmQOlBgfL5 2 hours ago