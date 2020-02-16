Global  

Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km road world record by 27 seconds in Monaco.
0
Uganda's Cheptegei smashes 5km world record

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco on Sunday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark set by Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto last month.
