Daytona 500 arrives with President Trump aboard to deliver its theatrics

Air traffic controllers at Daytona Beach International Airport said that if President Trump flies in to the Daytona 500, it would impact air traffic.

United States President Trump set to visit NASCAR's Daytona 500 The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, is set to visit the NASCAR Daytona 500 on Sunday, the first president to do so since George W. Bush...

Autosport 4 days ago



