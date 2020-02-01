Jimmy Cournoyer🇦🇴🇨🇻🇵🇹 RT @Squawka: Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season: • Most clearances (119) • Most headed clearances (50) • Most… 15 minutes ago Brende Jack RT @BBCMOTD: The team news is in for the first of Sunday's Premier League games... There's no Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa, but Danny Drin… 2 hours ago Josh Bunting Aston Villas back 3 haven't played together all season, so big test for them today. No Tyrone Mings is a blow for t… https://t.co/9oLEI57eEM 2 hours ago One News Page (United Kingdom) No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham: https://t.co/WSuCQURpvm 2 hours ago Fantasy Hub Aston Villa fans when Tyrone Mings wasn’t announced in today’s lineup #avfc https://t.co/rrBHJUz1pF 2 hours ago