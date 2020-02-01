Global  

No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham

Walsall Advertiser Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for TottenhamAston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park | Dean Smith is looking for three wins on the spin at Villa Park after brilliant victories against Watford and Leicester City.
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham 01:21

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Smith unhappy with decisions [Video]Smith unhappy with decisions

Dean Smith felt a number of decisions went against his Aston Villa side in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Aston Villa star must improve after being called out by Dean Smith - opinion

Aston Villa key man Tyrone Mings has not been his reliable self in recent games against Watford, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth.
Football FanCast

Smith warns Man Utd as reports link Villa with incredible new Grealish deal

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has handed his backing to Jack Grealish amid reports of a new deal for the midfielder The post Smith warns Man Utd as reports link...
Team Talk Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldDaily Star

Switch357

Jimmy Cournoyer🇦🇴🇨🇻🇵🇹 RT @Squawka: Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season: • Most clearances (119) • Most headed clearances (50) • Most… 15 minutes ago

BrendeJack

Brende Jack RT @BBCMOTD: The team news is in for the first of Sunday's Premier League games... There's no Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa, but Danny Drin… 2 hours ago

Buntingfootball

Josh Bunting Aston Villas back 3 haven't played together all season, so big test for them today. No Tyrone Mings is a blow for t… https://t.co/9oLEI57eEM 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham: https://t.co/WSuCQURpvm 2 hours ago

FantasyFootyHub

Fantasy Hub Aston Villa fans when Tyrone Mings wasn’t announced in today’s lineup #avfc https://t.co/rrBHJUz1pF 2 hours ago

