Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | Cheptegei breaks sub-13 minute barrier for new 5km world record

Sport24.co.za | Cheptegei breaks sub-13 minute barrier for new 5km world record

News24 Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Flexible girl does 153 shoulder pushups in a minute, setting world record in north India

Flexible girl does 153 shoulder pushups in a minute, setting world record in north India 01:18

 An 11-year-old gymnast in north India set a world record for performing 153 shoulder pushups in one minute, in a breathtaking display of balance and strength.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dancing Robots Break Guinness World Record [Video]Dancing Robots Break Guinness World Record

Over 1,000 robots danced simultaneously at the Qingdao International Beer Festival in East China, breaking the Guinness World Record. The 44cm-tall robots danced for more than one minute.

Credit: TimePublished

Swede Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record [Video]Swede Mondo Duplantis sets new pole vault world record

Swede Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis sets new pole vault world record of 6.17m at Copernicus Cup In poland

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uganda: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei Sets New 5km World Record

[Observer] Joshua Cheptegei has broken the 5km road race world record at the Monaco Run in France.
allAfrica.com

Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km road world record by 27 seconds in Monaco.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.