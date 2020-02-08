Sport24.co.za | Cheptegei breaks sub-13 minute barrier for new 5km world record

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.



Recent related news from verified sources Uganda: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei Sets New 5km World Record [Observer] Joshua Cheptegei has broken the 5km road race world record at the Monaco Run in France.

allAfrica.com 16 hours ago



Joshua Cheptegei smashes 5km road world record in Monaco Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 5km road world record by 27 seconds in Monaco.

BBC Sport 21 hours ago



