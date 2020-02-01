No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham

Global  

Lichfield Mercury Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for TottenhamAston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park | Dean Smith is looking for three wins on the spin at Villa Park after brilliant victories against Watford and Leicester City.
News video: Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham 01:21

 Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby [Video]Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Smith unhappy with decisions [Video]Smith unhappy with decisions

Dean Smith felt a number of decisions went against his Aston Villa side in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published


Aston Villa star must improve after being called out by Dean Smith - opinion

Aston Villa key man Tyrone Mings has not been his reliable self in recent games against Watford, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth.
Football FanCast

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes huge Jack Grealish claim ahead of Tottenham visit

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith makes huge Jack Grealish claim ahead of Tottenham visitTottenham Hotspur visit Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon where they will be coming up against a former transfer target in Aston Villa captain...
Football.london


zul_charlotte4

Zulfadhli IV ™ RT @Squawka: Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season: • Most clearances (119) • Most headed clearances (50) • Most… 8 minutes ago

PimMaiden

Pim #SPFC RT @BBCMOTD: The team news is in for the first of Sunday's Premier League games... There's no Tyrone Mings for Aston Villa, but Danny Drin… 17 minutes ago

Buntingfootball

Josh Bunting Aston Villas back 3 haven't played together all season, so big test for them today. No Tyrone Mings is a blow for t… https://t.co/9oLEI57eEM 25 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham: https://t.co/WSuCQURpvm 37 minutes ago

FantasyFootyHub

Fantasy Hub Aston Villa fans when Tyrone Mings wasn’t announced in today’s lineup #avfc https://t.co/rrBHJUz1pF 41 minutes ago

AVFC_News

Aston Villa News Huge miss for #Villa this afternoon. #AVFC #COYS https://t.co/NdzjikvZ1r 56 minutes ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenham https://t.co/zyu3LSq0t8 https://t.co/GGdn6QSg6P 57 minutes ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound No Tyrone Mings - The Aston Villa team picked by Dean Smith for Tottenha #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/W1PCZkK5vR 58 minutes ago

