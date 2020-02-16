Cricket-Mushfiqur back, Bangladesh drop Mahmudullah for Zimbabwe test

Global  

Reuters India Sunday, 16 February 2020
Bangladesh have dropped Mahmudullah while senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour of Pakistan this month, returned to the side for the one-off test against Zimbabwe beginning on Saturday.
Bangladesh have dropped batsman Mahmudullah and recalled pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.
The hosts will also lock horns with Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series and two-match T20Is, beginning Match 1 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. 
