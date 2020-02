Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Conor McGregor appeared to troll Diego Sanchez after the American’s controversial win over Michel Pereira. Sanchez, who has a long-standing rivalry with ‘The Notorious’, was losing the fight by some margin before Pereira was disqualified for an illegal knee in the third round of UFC Fight Night 167. The Irish bruiser then jokingly took to […] 👓 View full article