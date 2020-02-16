Heung-min Son nets dramatic last-gasp winner against Aston Villa to boost Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Tottenham moved to within one point of four-placed Chelsea after Heung-min Son’s dramatic injury-time strike in a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday. Villa took the lead in the ninth minute when Toby Alderweireld turned Anwar El Ghazi’s deflected cross into his own net under pressure. The hosts came close to doubling their […]



