Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Heung-min Son nets dramatic last-gasp winner against Aston Villa to boost Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Heung-min Son nets dramatic last-gasp winner against Aston Villa to boost Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Tottenham moved to within one point of four-placed Chelsea after Heung-min Son’s dramatic injury-time strike in a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday. Villa took the lead in the ninth minute when Toby Alderweireld turned Anwar El Ghazi’s deflected cross into his own net under pressure. The hosts came close to doubling their […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann 01:28

 With Hotspur’s Son Heung-min and Harry Kane sidelined, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his side is not changing their approach to their Champions League match.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane [Video]Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig [Video]Mourinho praises his side despite 1-0 loss to Leipzig

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho reflects on the club's 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Tottenham suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie with RB Leipzig but Mourinho has faith his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham player ratings: Bergwijn and Son shine in last-gasp win over Aston Villa

Here's how we rated every Tottenham player after the dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Son Heung-min scoring a late winner
Football.london

Steven Bergwijn sends two-word message to fellow Spurs new boy Gedson Fernandes on Instagram

Spurs have edged one step closer to being in the Champions League picture this weekend after coming out on top in an enthralling encounter. Jose Mourinho’s...
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.