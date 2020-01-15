Sport24.co.za | Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes blast England to victory in T20I decider

Global  

News24 Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Captain, Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes have batted England to a 5-wicket victory in the deciding T20 International against South Africa.
Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan [Video]Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in..

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards [Video]Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

Eoin Morgan praises England bowlers after narrow victory over South Africa

Eoin Morgan hailed England’s bowlers after a two-run win over South Africa in the second Twenty20 international at Durban.
Belfast Telegraph

England’s Eoin Morgan named captain of the year by ESPNcricinfo

The ODI batting performance of the year award went to Ben Stokes for his nerveless performance in the World Cup final.
Hindu Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Sport

