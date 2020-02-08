Global  

Juventus beats Brescia 2-0 on key day for Serie A title race

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
MILAN (AP) — Juventus labored to a 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia in Serie A on Sunday on what could prove to be a key day for the title race. Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado scored to help Juventus move three points above Inter Milan, which visits third-place Lazio later with just a point separating […]
Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus: Old Lady stunned by late turnaround

Hellas Verona ignited the Serie A title race with a dramatic 2-1 win over champions Juventus on Saturday, scoring twice in the final 14 minutes after Cristiano...
