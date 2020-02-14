Global  

Rallying: Evans takes world championship lead with Sweden win

Reuters Sunday, 16 February 2020
Elfyn Evans opened his account with Toyota by taking a dominant win in Rally Sweden on Sunday to lead the world championship for the first time.
News video: Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden

Evans takes world championship lead with win in Sweden 01:30

 Welshman Elfyn Evans clinches Sweden rally win ahead of reigning WRC champion Ott Tanak as Kalle Rovanpera comes third.

