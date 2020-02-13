Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress
Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Manchester City thrash part-timers Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, as Birmingham City beat Sunderland.
