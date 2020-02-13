Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress

Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Manchester City thrash part-timers Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, as Birmingham City beat Sunderland.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Tractor Girls plot FA cup shock at City

Tractor Girls plot FA cup shock at City 02:53

 Ipswich Town Women believe they can beat holders Manchester City when they become the first team from the fourth tier to play in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban [Video]Klopp shocked by 'sensational' City's Europe ban

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expresses his sympathy for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City following their exclusion from Europe over Financial Fair Play rules.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man City cruise past Ipswich in Women's FA Cup

Manchester City thrash part-timers Ipswich Town 10-0 in the Women's FA Cup fifth round, as Birmingham City beat Sunderland.
BBC News

'Disappointed, not surprised'

*Nyon (Switzerland):* Manchester City have been banned from European competitions for the next two seasons for "serious financial fair-play breaches", UEFA...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress https://t.co/eEEF3zBevK via @vilnis11 https://t.co/LoP3nI8vYi 11 minutes ago

FWPFACup

FWP FA Cup NEWS: Women's FA Cup: Man City beat Ipswich 10-0 (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/Yq7clKYOUe 11 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Women's FA Cup: Man City beat Ipswich 10-0 https://t.co/hScrWunbsg https://t.co/0gK3fgIyE5 17 minutes ago

CitizensAddict

Cityzens Addict Manchester City Women Ruthlessly Thrash Ipswich | Bitter and Blue https://t.co/rMSZS13C5T 19 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Women's FA Cup: Manchester City 10-0 Ipswich Town, as Birmingham progress Pauline Bremer's hat-trick took her ta… https://t.co/kQuogtJZvC 21 minutes ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ Manchester City beat Ipswich 10-0 on Sunday as the Women's Super League table-toppers easily saw off the fourth-tie… https://t.co/caZ9w3GGsj 26 minutes ago

FWPManCity

FWP Manchester City NEWS: Women's FA Cup: Man City beat Ipswich 10-0 (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/x4XhMsASLb 27 minutes ago

FWPIpswichTown

FWP Ipswich Town NEWS: Women's FA Cup: Man City beat Ipswich 10-0 (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/fHYWVpiQ0l 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.