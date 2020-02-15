Global  

Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam final

CBC.ca Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Gael Monfils of France in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday in Rotterdam.
