Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and Grealish

Football.london Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and GrealishJose Mourinho saw his Spurs side come away victorious thanks to Son Heung-min's late goal against Aston Villa.
Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby 00:46

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round. Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho asked himself to question during his press conference on Friday.

Heung-min Son nets dramatic last-gasp winner against Aston Villa to boost Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Tottenham moved to within one point of four-placed Chelsea after Heung-min Son’s dramatic injury-time strike in a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Son Heung-min fires Tottenham into FA Cup Round 5

*London:* Jose Mourinho admitted Tottenham got lucky after Son Heung-min's late penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 win against Southampton in Wednesday's FA Cup...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MENAFN.comBelfast Telegraph

sport4fan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "A team without Harry is finding obviously difficulties, but we are finding a different way to play football, a… 1 minute ago

Jose Maurinho and Spurs..!! ⚽️ RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho on the Man City events: "I didn’t lose a single minute analysing what UEFA & FIFA have to. If I go into that, I… 3 minutes ago

football.london Mourinho has spoken about fifth spot potentially being awarded a Champions League place https://t.co/LjBBUgaVem 5 minutes ago

Al Sis Coys RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "The problem with Son and Lucas, especially these two guys, is they have to play 90 minutes every game. If they… 5 minutes ago

Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "I am obviously very, very pleased with the victory but I would now be complaining if the result was 2-2 after… 6 minutes ago

Alasdair Gold Mourinho on the Man City events: "I didn’t lose a single minute analysing what UEFA & FIFA have to. If I go into th… https://t.co/JuOl8d5P6E 6 minutes ago

Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "I think it is the match since I arrive when we created the most chances. We had so many chances. Not just the… 6 minutes ago

Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "It was a performance with mistakes. A performance with a bad start, a bad collective start but a performance w… 6 minutes ago

