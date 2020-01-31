Tottenham press conference live: Jose Mourinho on Son Heung-min, Toby Alderweireld and Grealish

sport4fan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "A team without Harry is finding obviously difficulties, but we are finding a different way to play football, a… 1 minute ago Jose Maurinho and Spurs..!! ⚽️ RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho on the Man City events: "I didn’t lose a single minute analysing what UEFA & FIFA have to. If I go into that, I… 3 minutes ago football.london Mourinho has spoken about fifth spot potentially being awarded a Champions League place https://t.co/LjBBUgaVem 5 minutes ago Al Sis Coys RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "The problem with Son and Lucas, especially these two guys, is they have to play 90 minutes every game. If they… 5 minutes ago Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "I am obviously very, very pleased with the victory but I would now be complaining if the result was 2-2 after… 6 minutes ago Alasdair Gold Mourinho on the Man City events: "I didn’t lose a single minute analysing what UEFA & FIFA have to. If I go into th… https://t.co/JuOl8d5P6E 6 minutes ago Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "I think it is the match since I arrive when we created the most chances. We had so many chances. Not just the… 6 minutes ago Giovanni Gunawan RT @AlasdairGold: Mourinho: "It was a performance with mistakes. A performance with a bad start, a bad collective start but a performance w… 6 minutes ago