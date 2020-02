Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The NBA All-Star MVP Award has been permanently renamed after LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, tragically died with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash last month, aged 41. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced today that the Kia NBA