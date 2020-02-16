"Rather have Drinkwater" - These Spurs fans slam "asthmatic tortoise" who is "stealing a living" Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Spurs fans lay into midfielder Eric Dier after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this