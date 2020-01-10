Global  

Canada's Kripps, Giguere win bronze at season's final 2-man bobsleigh event

CBC.ca Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A new day, new brakeman and the same result for Justin Kripps, who piloted Canada to a second bronze medal in as many days Sunday at the final 2-man World Cup event of the season in Sigulda, Latvia.
Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Jeff Smith reaches pro darts tour final in 1st event back

Canadian Jeff Smith, who won his way back to the pro darts tour last month, made it to the final in his first event.
CBC.ca

Justin Kripps, Ben Coakwell slide to 2-man bobsleigh bronze in Latvia

Canada's Justin Kripps and Ben Coakwell finished third in Saturday's 2-man World Cup bobsleigh after Yun-jong Won of South Korea and Switzerland's Simon Friedli...
CBC.ca

