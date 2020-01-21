Former star SS Tony Fernández remains on life support system

Global  

TORONTO (AP) — Former All-Star shortstop Tony Fernández remained on a life support system Sunday pending a decision by his family on how to proceed, the director of his foundation said. He had been in a medically induced coma, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández was ill with […]
