"A beautiful week" - Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham's 3-2 win over Aston Villa

Football.london Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A beautiful week - Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham's 3-2 win over Aston VillaToby Alderweireld experienced an afternoon of mixed emotions against Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring an own-goal and a stunner at the other end to help Tottenham beat Villa 3-2
News video: Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby

Jose Mourinho: Alderweireld won't miss Villa match despite new baby 00:46

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Toby Alderweireld will not miss the Premier League match against Aston Villa despite his wife giving birth this week.

Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham [Video]Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Tottenham

Aston Villa prepare to take on Tottenham in the Premier League.

Toby Alderweireld makes Hugo Lloris admission after Spurs mistake in Aston Villa win

Toby Alderweireld makes Hugo Lloris admission after Spurs mistake in Aston Villa winTottenham saw off Aston Villa in a thriller at Villa Park but made life hard for themselves when Toby Alderweireld put through his own net
Daily Star

Heung-min Son nets dramatic last-gasp winner against Aston Villa to boost Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Tottenham moved to within one point of four-placed Chelsea after Heung-min Son’s dramatic injury-time strike in a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa...
talkSPORT Also reported by •The Sport ReviewDaily Star

TViau

Tyler james viau RT @HotspurRelated: #thfc defender Toby Alderweireld says today was not his best performance but explains why it has been a beautiful week.… 1 minute ago

akyh_

Herbert Acheampong RT @COYS_com: Toby Alderweireld on his performance 🗣"It was a beautiful week for me the birth of my son, Yesterday I had to travel 8 hour… 3 minutes ago

spurs_family

Spurs Family What a week for Toby Alderweireld. https://t.co/xjaRCouPVS by @Spurs_fl 21 minutes ago

Football_LDN

football.london Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham's 3-2 win over Aston Villa. https://t.co/SLtaz1Fpnn 33 minutes ago

oh_ji_hyun

사랑은계속될거야어디까지나西城秀樹 RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇧🇪 Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld on his performance for Spurs versus Aston Villa: 🗣"It was a beauti… 51 minutes ago

FPL_Ross

FPL Ross "A beautiful week" - Toby Alderweireld reacts to Tottenham's 3-2 win over Aston Villa https://t.co/oBke7crGXv #THFC #COYS 56 minutes ago

Spurs_fl

Tottenham News What a week for Toby Alderweireld. https://t.co/gxwUwtKrnB 58 minutes ago

SonHistoryMaker

리사 RT @footballdaily: Toby Alderweireld on his performance 🗣"It was a beautiful week for me the birth of my son, Yesterday I had to travel 8… 1 hour ago

