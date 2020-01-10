Global  

Boise State vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
How to watch Boise State vs. San Diego State basketball game
News video: The hype is real as Boise State prepares to host undefeated San Diego State

The hype is real as Boise State prepares to host undefeated San Diego State 01:51

 The Boise State Broncos basketball team has been on a roll, BSU has moved into a tie for second in the Mountain West Conference winning six of their last seven.

Some Aztec student tickets being resold [Video]Some Aztec student tickets being resold

San Diego State is warning buyers to beware after student tickets to this weekend's big Aztec game began appearing on the re-sale market.

Hoke named San Diego State head coach [Video]Hoke named San Diego State head coach

Brady Hoke has been named San Diego State&apos;s head football coach for the second time in his career.

Florida State vs. Syracuse: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Florida State vs. Syracuse basketball game
CBS Sports

JoeAnthonyC5

Joe Anthony RT @GeoffGrammer: MWC FINAL: UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63 • UNLV 10-6, hosts Boise State on Wednesday • SDSU 15-1, hosts Colorado Sta… 2 hours ago

BSUPimp

El VooDoo Daddy RT @BJRains: Down goes San Diego State! What a win for UNLV at Viejas Arena. Boise State's next game after tomorrow? At UNLV. 2 hours ago

BJRains

B.J. Rains Down goes San Diego State! What a win for UNLV at Viejas Arena. Boise State's next game after tomorrow? At UNLV. 2 hours ago

GeoffGrammer

Geoff Grammer MWC FINAL: UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63 • UNLV 10-6, hosts Boise State on Wednesday • SDSU 15-1, hosts Colorado State on Tuesday 2 hours ago

PyroLytics

SZN RT @ChrisMNovak: San Diego State is 25-0. Their next four games: • at Boise State • vs. UNLV • vs. Colorado State • at Nevada WP% of tho… 2 hours ago

bsuorangecrush

bsuorangecrush Not that they don’t deserve it, they do, but the Mountain West has promoted San Diego State basketball a***of a… https://t.co/sGpTtAWI5Q 1 day ago

omlidhunter

hunteromlid RT @BJRains: Travis Weston gets the ball in tomorrow’s historic season opener for Boise State. Caught up with the San Diego State/Ventura C… 1 day ago

SacnessEverdeen

Isaac Stine RT @JLutz82: Here is the list of NCAA Division I basketball teams that include the name of a city followed by "State:" Wichita St Kennesaw… 2 days ago

