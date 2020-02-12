Global  

Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time

The Sport Review Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Both finalists at this year’s ABN AMRO Tennis Tournament had reached this final match without facing a seed, but only one of them had the chance to win the title with the same clean slate—the defending champion Gael Monfils. The tall, athletic Frenchman was back from his victory in the Dutch city last year after […]

Monfils fells Auger-Aliassime to defend Rotterdam Open crown

Gael Monfils won his second title in the space of seven days on Sunday as he swatted aside Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-4 in a lopsided...
Reuters

Defending champion Monfils eases through in Rotterdam

France's Gael Monfils started his Rotterdam Open title defense with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa on Wednesday to move into the last...
Reuters Also reported by •Zee News

