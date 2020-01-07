Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gets married to soccer star Kealia Ohai in Bahamas wedding

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gets married to soccer star Kealia Ohai in Bahamas wedding

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt tied the knot Saturday with professional soccer player Kealia Ohai in a ceremony in the Bahamas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Recap: J.J. Watt Pokes Fun at 'Frozen,' 'The Bachelor' & More | THR News [Video]'SNL' Recap: J.J. Watt Pokes Fun at 'Frozen,' 'The Bachelor' & More | THR News

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosted the 'Saturday Night Live' Super Bowl weekend episode.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:59Published

'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline [Video]'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline

After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

J.J. Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt is officially off-the-market, y'all! The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to pro soccer player,...
E! Online

Texans' Watt has 'best day,' marries NWSL's Ohai

Texans star J.J. Watt married professional soccer player Kealia Ohai on Saturday, calling it the "best day of my life."
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.