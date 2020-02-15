Laurie Blouin collects slopestyle skiing gold on home soil in Calgary

Canadian freestyle skier Laurie Blouin, coming off a silver-medal performance two weeks ago, won a slopestyle skiing World Cup competition in Calgary on Sunday.



Recent related news from verified sources Canada's Laurie Blouin wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle gold in Calgary The Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Que., native tops the podium on home soil for her first World Cup victory.

CBC.ca 2 hours ago



Canada's Megan Oldham earns slopestyle skiing bronze in Calgary Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze in women's slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event on Saturday in Calgary.

CBC.ca 22 hours ago



