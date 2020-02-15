Global  

Laurie Blouin collects slopestyle skiing gold on home soil in Calgary

CBC.ca Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Canadian freestyle skier Laurie Blouin, coming off a silver-medal performance two weeks ago, won a slopestyle skiing World Cup competition in Calgary on Sunday.
Canada's Laurie Blouin wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle gold in Calgary 

The Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Que., native tops the podium on home soil for her first World Cup victory. 
CBC.ca

Canada's Megan Oldham earns slopestyle skiing bronze in Calgary

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze in women's slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event on Saturday in Calgary.
CBC.ca

