Man City have my full support after Champions League and Europa League ban, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

talkSPORT Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta insists Man City have his full support in the wake of their European football ban. On Friday, UEFA announced the Citizens will face a two-season ban from the Champions League and Europa League for committing breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations. City released a statement insisting they would […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta praises Arsenal win

Arteta praises Arsenal win 03:01

 Mikel Arteta is full of praise for Arsenal's performance after their 4-nil win over Newcastle United.

