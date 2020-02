'100%' - Manager makes transfer admission over future of Nottingham Forest target

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna was linked with a move to the City Ground last summer with Championship rivals QPR also said to be interested.



Recent related news from verified sources Slaven Bilic makes promotion admission as referee dominates Nottingham Forest draw West Bromwich Albion news - The Baggies put in a strong performance as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns

Sutton Coldfield Observer 18 hours ago



Nottingham Forest show their grit as Slaven Bilic makes controversy admission West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Nottingham Forest reaction - The Reds continued their Sky Bet Championship promotion push with a hard-fought draw away to league leaders...

Nottingham Post 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this