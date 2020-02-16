Global  

Andy Greene acquired by Islanders to shore up defense corps

Newsday Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The Islanders sent defenseman David Quenneville and a 2021 second-round pick to New Jersey for the 37-year-old defenseman.
Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired...
Seattle Times

Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York IslandersThe New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders
FOX Sports


CcCMiddleton

LinesLinesLines NY Islanders (33-18-6) at Arizona (29-24-8) Thomas Greiss vs TBD #isles newly-acquired Andy Greene is IN paired wit… https://t.co/B9OhfxFihh 47 minutes ago

joshuabutcher83

Joshua Butcher RT @NYIslanders: #Isles Transaction: The team has acquired Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for David Quenneville and the… 50 minutes ago

Observeman24

Obby 🏒🏀 RT @eyesonislesFS: The #isles have made a trade! They acquired defensive help in Andy Greene from the Devils. https://t.co/E37zdH6q9U 1 hour ago

NathanW30375915

Natedogg 420 RT @freeplays: NY Islanders - D Andy Greene (acquired) is probable today versus Arizona. 2 hours ago

cultureoflosing

Culture of Losing (Out On Free Agents) Saw a movie yesterday, Islanders acquired Andy Greene. Seeing a movie today, Islanders making curious waiver moves.… https://t.co/hLPHJGx0d4 3 hours ago

FreePlaysPicks

FreePlaysPicks NY Islanders - D Andy Greene (acquired) is probable today versus Arizona. 3 hours ago

DonTreagus

Don Treagus RT @PR_NHL: As the #NHLTradeDeadline quickly approaches, the @NYIslanders acquired Andy Greene from the @NJDevils for David Quenneville and… 3 hours ago

BrianTSchlaf

Brian Schlaf RT @CompleteHkyNews: The New York Islanders have acquired defenceman Andy Greene from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2021 2nd roun… 5 hours ago

