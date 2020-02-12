Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

FOX Sports Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York IslandersThe New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Byron Brown announces crackdown on commercial property neglect [Video]Mayor Byron Brown announces crackdown on commercial property neglect

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Saturday a series of new code enforcement measures which will crack down on neglect by commercial property owners in the city.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:08Published

New York State police investigating trooper-involved crash in Pendleton [Video]New York State police investigating trooper-involved crash in Pendleton

Police say the operators were taken by an ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Divij Sharan-ArtemSitak enter quarters in NY

*New York:* India's second ranked doubles player Divij Sharan and Kiwi partner Artem Sitak defeated the top-seeded American-Croat duo of Austin Krajicek and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •bizjournals

New York state got $25 to shut down Skyway for commercial shoot

As soon as the City of Buffalo announced back in October that the Skyway would shut down for a day to film a commercial, viewers started reaching out asking what...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cyclelikesedins

James O'Brien 📎 Islanders trade for Devils captain Andy Greene, and the Devils might not be done either. https://t.co/i022bHnnyD 37 seconds ago

ProHockeyTalk

NBC ProHockeyTalk Trade: Islanders land Devils captain Andy Greene https://t.co/i9ed0lsmlg https://t.co/oELQ16cuoG 2 minutes ago

onepasthunter

brian #NJDevils Trade Captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for David Quenneville and a 2021 2nd Round Pick… https://t.co/WZtySLmlCf 6 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders https://t.co/YiRyE7P3bF #nhl https://t.co/Z5t2mec1k6 9 minutes ago

AATJerseyBlog

All About the Jersey #NJDevils Trade Captain Andy Greene to the New York Islanders for David Quenneville and a 2021 2nd Round Pick… https://t.co/dpwrqYjmWv 10 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @YahooSportsNHL: Give us all the trades https://t.co/sc5SZKY7mg 25 minutes ago

ShaneFitz14

Shane Fitz RT @drosennhl: Landed in Newark and I find out Andy Greene will no longer be playing his home games here. The Devils trade their captain to… 25 minutes ago

AliveAndKicknDD

AliveAndKickn RT @TheRecordSports: NJ Devils trade captain Andy Greene to Islanders https://t.co/pqmG7U1MJK 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.