Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal on Sunday — eight days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The 37-year-old […] 👓 View full article

