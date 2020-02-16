Global  

Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired prospect defenseman David Quenneville and the Islanders’ second-round pick in the 2021 draft in the deal on Sunday — eight days before the NHL’s trade deadline. The 37-year-old […]
