Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo: Leaders held as Eden Hazard returns from injury

BBC Sport Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Celta Vigo score a late equaliser at Real Madrid, who move one point above Barcelona at the top of La Liga, and welcome Eden Hazard back from injury.
Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list [Video]Zidane wants other players to step up amid long injury list

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants others in the squad to contribute as the injury list continues to grow.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:07Published

Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match [Video]Catalan independence protests kick off at El Clasico match

Protesters threw bottles and police opened fire with foam bullets as tensions boiled over in Barcelona.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published


Lucas Vazquez: Victory at Osasuna says a lot about Real Madrid´s character

Lucas Vazquez talked up Real Madrid’s character after LaLiga’s leaders came from behind to beat Osasuna 4-1 on Sunday. Unai Garcia headed Osasuna ahead at El...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Hazard back in Real Madrid squad after long injury layoff

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard has returned to Real Madrid’s squad after being sidelined since November with an ankle injury. Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CaughtOffsideBelfast TelegraphSoccerNews.com

