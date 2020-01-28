Global  

Lazio 2-1 Inter Milan: Lazio Complete Second-Half Comeback To Defeat Nerazzurri

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Lazio and Inter Milan have been two of the best sides in the Serie A this season, but the Rome-based side continued their surprising campaign with another solid win. This time, they completed a huge comeback to defeat Inter Milan by a 2-1 score. Ashley Young broke the deadlock for Inter late in the first […]

The post Lazio 2-1 Inter Milan: Lazio Complete Second-Half Comeback To Defeat Nerazzurri appeared first on Soccer News.
Serie A: Lazio grab 2nd spot with comeback win over Inter Milan

Lazio's second-half comeback helps them to surpass Antonio Conte's men to grab the second spot in the Serie A only one point behind the league leaders Juventus.
Zee News

Ashley Young on target with first Inter Milan goal in Lazio defeat

Ashley Young scored his first goal for Inter Milan but it was not enough to prevent defeat at Lazio as the Serie A title race was blown wide open on Sunday.
Belfast Telegraph


