Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Team LeBron set All-Star record for points in quarter https://t.co/BQQ6QhrCp5 15 seconds ago

SFGate Team LeBron set All-Star record for points in quarter https://t.co/zHY2TiZXDU https://t.co/sY53LQPBR6 8 minutes ago

Ron Bohning Team LeBron set All-Star record for points in quarter https://t.co/XZ2VeNcg9d #nba https://t.co/6E2MRwzt0g 10 minutes ago

Crystal Flint Team Giannis is getting ready to get demolished. Did Lebron pick ALL of his team first? What was he thinking… https://t.co/4SGMe2xD2S 47 minutes ago

BetEasy Plenty of #BuildABet markets available for today's #NBAAllStar game, including $4.00 for LeBron to record a triple… https://t.co/S7dkLW2ixo 3 hours ago

Limón Then explain Trae and ingram 🤨🤔 don’t tell me Middleton and Lowry are better than Beal. Booker should have been in… https://t.co/bCcmnyQ5dK 2 days ago

Keegan Shafran @SportsCenter @EliasSports People defending Kyle Lowry act like if Bradley Beal was on the raptors they wouldn’t be… https://t.co/HrdpC4lsgm 2 days ago