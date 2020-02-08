Sri Lankan pacer Achini Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury after horror blow to head

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Sydney:* Sri Lankan pacer Achini Kulasuriya has been cleared of serious injury after a horrific blow to the head while fielding during the practice Super Over of Sri Lanka's pre-women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday.



