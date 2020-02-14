Global  

Sourav Ganguly: India will play day-night Test in Australia

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* India will play a day-night Test during their much-anticipated tour of Australia later this year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. This comes a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia. "Yes, India will play a Day/Night Test in...
India set to play day-night Test in Australia: BCCI sources

The decision comes a little over a month after captain Virat Kohli asserted that his team was ready to play a day-night Test anywhere in Australia.
Hindu

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson not expecting to make India Test series

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson not expecting to make India Test seriesFast bowler Lockie Ferguson is not expecting to be picked in New Zealand’s Test squad on Monday for the series against India as he recovers from a calf injury...
WorldNews

