2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis; Devin Booker in for injured Damian Lillard

CBS Sports Monday, 17 February 2020
See who's playing for each side as Team Giannis and Team LeBron face off in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game
News video: NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe

NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe 02:32

 NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokuonmpo excited to be part of weekend but still feeling Kobe's death

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center [Video]Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Devin Booker selected to replace Damian Lillard in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker has been selected to replace Damian Lillard in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.  
2020 NBA All-Star Game odds, line, spread: Picks, predictions for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis from top expert

Mike Barner is on a 78-47 NBA roll and just released a pick for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.
Latest Commentary 2020 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis; Devin Booker in for ... - https://t.co/D1dmxUhOrM #LatestComments 38 minutes ago

ryry_218

Ryan The all star game rosters look like Lebron drafted his whole team and left Giannis the rest😂😂 1 hour ago

WweRoyalRumbl14

NBA ALL STER 2020 NBA All-Star game 2020 live stream: how to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis from anywhere Live stream ::>>… https://t.co/Fry3eMPlzl 3 hours ago

SportRun

SportRun LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft team rosters for 2020 NBA All-Star Game - NBA India https://t.co/W5EIucgElj 4 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters & rules for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis https://t.co/bi… 6 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters & rules for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis… https://t.co/oOjOv60la8 6 hours ago

sportingnews

Sporting News RT @sn_nba: What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters & rules for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis https://t.co/gXfWpIg0Mo… 7 hours ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today? Time, rosters & rules for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis… https://t.co/c4761pNwr5 10 hours ago

