Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chaka Khan sings National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game 2020

Chaka Khan sings National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game 2020

CBS Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Tonight's national anthem was not exactly well-received
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Chaka Khan sings national anthem before 2020 NBA All-Star Game | ESPN https://t.co/08t9RC75ED https://t.co/KKG0QzBUlZ 36 seconds ago

gmckelphin

Glennis McKelphin Jr Chaka Khan sings national anthem before 2020 NBA All-Star Game | ESPN https://t.co/ahTv00cAKl via @YouTube @ChakaKhan wth??? 5 minutes ago

cfj006

CorneliusFranklinJr RT @KnowltonDr: Chaka Khan Sings the National Anthem - 2020 NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/TAGM0L535d via @YouTube😳😳 7 minutes ago

KnowltonDr

Dr. Opal Walters Knowlton Chaka Khan Sings the National Anthem - 2020 NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/TAGM0L535d via @YouTube😳😳 9 minutes ago

HairlessChimp

The Hairless Chimp Chaka Khan sings national anthem before 2020 NBA All-Star Game | ESPN https://t.co/66n5sQberH #NBAAllStar #Chaka… https://t.co/3H6ay19IgE 10 minutes ago

William21608451

William Haines Chaka Khan Sings the National Anthem - 2020 NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/zBTVbGnuX5 via @YouTube The worst displa… https://t.co/O0uDUQbidD 23 minutes ago

myLadySolina

Latina American Patriot RT @alexsalvinews: Chaka Khan sings the national anthem at the 2020 NBA All-Star game: https://t.co/pfsksIiIjI 27 minutes ago

William21608451

William Haines Chaka Khan Sings the National Anthem - 2020 NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/zBTVbGnuX5 via @YouTubeTT 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.