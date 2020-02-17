Global  

Sabres rattle Leafs in 3rd period to match season-best win streak

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal as part of a three-goal surge in a 91-second third-period span, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Sunday night.
