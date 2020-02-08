Global  

'Delhi has given birth to new politics in country'

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
“The people of Delhi have given birth to new politics in the country. This is the politics of work — schools, hospital, 24-hour and cheap power supply, water, good roads, women’s security, a corruptionfree city — politics of 21st century India,” Arvind Kejriwal said after taking oath as chief minister on Sunday.
