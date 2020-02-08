'Delhi has given birth to new politics in country'

“The people of Delhi have given birth to new politics in the country. This is the politics of work — schools, hospital, 24-hour and cheap power supply, water, good roads, women’s security, a corruptionfree city — politics of 21st century India,” Arvind Kejriwal said after taking oath as chief minister on Sunday.



