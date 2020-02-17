Matt Riddle leads NXT Universe in “Fishy” sing-a-long: NXT TakeOver: Portland (WWE Network Exclusive)



Recent related news from verified sources Rhea Ripley lowers the boom on Bianca Belair: NXT TakeOver: Portland (WWE Network Exclusive) Rhea Ripley lowers the boom on Bianca Belair: NXT TakeOver: Portland (WWE Network Exclusive)

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai come out swinging to open Street Fight: NXT TakeOver: Portland (WWE Network Exclusive) Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai come out swinging to open Street Fight: NXT TakeOver: Portland (WWE Network Exclusive)

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this