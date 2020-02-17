P.J. Walker throws 3 TD’s as Roughnecks beat Battlehawks, 28-24 | XFL on FOX Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Houston Roughnecks improved to 2-0 on the season, beating the St. Louis Battlehawks 28-24. P.J. Walker threw three touchdown passes, all to Cam Phillips.

BattleHawks' comeback falls short in 28-24 loss to Roughnecks P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips connected for three touchdowns as the Houston Roughnecks defeated the St. Louis BattleHawks 28-24 on Sunday.

