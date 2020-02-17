Global  

Mets' Jed Lowrie's knee still bothersome, but he offers no details

Newsday Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
He's hadÂ seven at-bats as part of a two-year, $20 million deal and hisÂ left leg remains in a brace. He continues to experience symptoms --Â but Lowrie won't detail what those symptoms are.
