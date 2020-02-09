Global  

It was a helluva game, feels Eoin Morgan after England seal series vs South Africa

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*Centurion:* England captain Eoin Morgan went on a six-hitting spree to take his side to a series win in a high-scoring third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Sunday. Morgan slammed seven sixes in an innings of 57 not out off 22 balls as England chased down South Africa's 222 for six...
