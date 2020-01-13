Global  

Lightning acquire F Blake Coleman from Devils ahead of NHL trade deadline

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Lightning acquire F Blake Coleman from Devils ahead of NHL trade deadlineJulien BriseBois announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Blake Coleman from the New Jersey Devils today.
Devils trade captain Andy Greene to New York Islanders

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are turning toward youth by trading captain and defenseman Andy Greene to the New York Islanders. New Jersey acquired...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS Sports

